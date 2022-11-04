Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka to get 1,500 crore investment from STT Global Data Centres India

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:19 PM IST

STT Global Data Centres India signed an MoU with the Karnataka Government at the three-day 'Invest Karnataka 2022', Global Investors Meet, which concludes here on Friday.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi with Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai listens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the inaugural function of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.(NSitharamanOffice twitter)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India) aims to establish data centres in Karnataka with a total estimated proposed investment of around 1,500 crore.

It is planned to happen over multiple phases in the next eight to ten years and will generate employment (direct & indirect), to up to 1000 people during construction phase and 200 when operational, the data centre services provider said in a statement.

The company, with 215 MW of design capacity in terms of IT load, spanning across 21 facilities (including under construction) in nine cities, signed an MoU with the Karnataka Government at the three-day 'Invest Karnataka 2022', Global Investors Meet, which concludes here on Friday.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the company offers a portfolio of services that includes colocation, carrier-neutral and technical support services such as installation, networking, and monitoring, it was noted.

