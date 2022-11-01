Bengaluru events in November: Global Investors Meet, Comic Con and more

As a fresh month begins, events are lined up in Bengaluru, ranging from tech and investment to comic-based conventions and concerts. Here is a curated list of events and programs you need to keep your eyes and ears open for this month:

Bengaluru Tech Summit: The annual summit is scheduled to be held from November 16 to November 18 at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. This year is going to be the 25th (Silver Jubilee) edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate it.

Comic Con India – Bengaluru 2022: This November will bring the 9th edition of the Bengaluru Comic Con, which is set to have the best of comics, movies, TV, anime, merch, gaming and more, according to Bookmyshow. A celebration of pop culture, this is the best event for you to fuse with a series of fandoms and enjoy a range of toys and cosplay.

Global Investors Meet: A three-day event starting from November 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate it while the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, will attend the valedictory, according to news agency PTI.

Krishi Mela: Another convention set to bring together several start-ups to share innovative ideas, it is set to take place from November 3 to 6.

Papon Live In Concert: The famous playback singer is set to come to Bengaluru on Saturday, November 5 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, and enthral the audience with a musical and melodious night from 7 pm onwards.

