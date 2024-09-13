Karnataka Minister for Housing BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan announced on Thursday that the state government will hold a 'farmers' adalat' to simplify the land acquisition process for the construction of townships in Bengaluru suburbs. Karnataka to hold 'farmers' adalat' to streamline land acquisition in Bengaluru suburbs

Minister Khan chaired a meeting with the MLAs of the areas falling in the city's suburbs and the state Housing Board officials on Thursday to discuss the construction of townships in five key areas. The land acquisition, in the first phase, will be carried out in areas of Dabaspet, Solur, Hoskote, Bidadi, and Ramanagara.

"To simplify the land acquisition process, it was decided to conduct a "farmers' adalat" (meeting with farmers) to obtain their consent, after which the next steps will be taken," Khan said.

The meeting was held at the KHB Conference Hall in Bengaluru City on Thusday. The legislators present at the meeting said that they had no objections if the farmers voluntarily came forward to provide the land for the townships on a 50:50 basis.