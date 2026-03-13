Bengaluru, Karnataka Tourism Minister HK Patil on Friday said that the state is taking proactive steps to host international tourists stranded due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, while simultaneously promoting its rich cultural heritage and strengthening tourism infrastructure. Karnataka to host international stranded tourists amid West Asia conflict: Minister Patil

Speaking at the three-day Travel and Tourism Fair held here, he said, "Although the conflict has no direct impact on India, it has disrupted the travel plans of foreign tourists, particularly from Middle Eastern countries. Many are unable to return home due to visa and travel restrictions. Karnataka is taking steps to ensure their stay is comfortable until the situation stabilises, including managing visas and providing necessary assistance."

He further said, "Karnataka is fully prepared to host stranded tourists, promote heritage and niche tourism, and strengthen both domestic and inbound tourism, creating long-term economic and cultural benefits for the state."

Patil said the state is also focusing on excavation projects and developing large open-air museums.

"A dedicated museum will be set up in Lakkundi , where around 1,500 artifacts have already been collected and nearly 3,500 items researched. Recently, a family donated a 600-year-old ornament, originally used to adorn the goddess, which has been valued at ₹5 crore by experts," he added.

The minister emphasised that eco-tourism, adventure tourism, education tourism, and farmers' tourism are all receiving focused attention.

On exhibitions, Patil highlighted the importance of fairs like the TTF.

"These exhibitions bring together items not normally on display. Tourists and tour operators, including international participants such as Vietnam, get a complete view of Karnataka's offerings in one place. This will help guide visitors to heritage sites across the state," he said.

Patil also spoke about Karnataka's heritage wealth, noting the state has over 25,000 monuments, including world heritage sites such as Hampi, Belur, Badami, Pattadakal, and regions in the Western Ghats.

Other sites on the tentative UNESCO list include Lakkundi, Deccan, Somanath, Garaj, Bijapur, Srirangapatnam, Mysuru, and Halebeedu. "Despite this rich heritage, Karnataka has traditionally been under-marketed in tourism," he said.

Regarding state support, Patil said, "The budget provides incentives for tourism promotion, but additional support is needed to fully implement our policies. Initiatives like the TTF will be strengthened next year with targeted assistance, with guidance from experienced organisers and experts."

He further explained Bengaluru's role as a gateway for tourists. "From here, information on heritage sites, hotels, and attractions is consolidated and shared with visitors. This encourages them to explore Karnataka destinations such as Hampi, Bijapur, Akkodi, Bidar, Srirangapatnam, Mysuru, and Halebeedu," he said.

Patil added that videos, exhibitions, and other promotional efforts play a critical role in generating interest in Karnataka's tourism offerings. "Our heritage, history, and visual richness are unmatched, and through exhibitions and open-air museums, we create curiosity that draws visitors to multiple sites," he said.

