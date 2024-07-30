 Karnataka to identify Bangladeshis illegally staying in State, deport them: Karnataka home minister | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Karnataka to identify Bangladeshis illegally staying in State, deport them: Karnataka home minister

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 30, 2024 05:07 PM IST

Parameshwara also said that police crack down on Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in the State has been taking place on a regular basis.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in the state will be sent to detention centres and necessary action will be taken to deport them.

Karnataka to identify Bangladeshis illegally staying in State, deport them(PTI File Photo)
His statement came a day after BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the illegal stay of Bangladeshi nationals in Bengaluru poses a threat to both the state and the nation. Parameshwara said the police will identify those who come to Karnataka from Bangladesh.

"If they don't have valid documents like passport, visa, they will be arrested immediately and sent to detention centres; after that, we will inform Bangladesh High commission or Ambassador, about the arrest of their nationals and seek their permission to deport them," Parameshwara told reporters here in response to a question.

The Minister took a dig at BJP leader B Bhaskar Rao, a former Bengaluru Police Commissioner, over his reported statement that it has not been possible to deport Bangladeshi nationals as they enjoy political support. "During his tenure as Commissioner it was not possible for him to do it, we are doing it now," Parameshwara said. "We are tightening the law and order situation in the state, whoever it is, will not allow them to go against the law," he said.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka to identify Bangladeshis illegally staying in State, deport them: Karnataka home minister
