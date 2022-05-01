Karnataka: Train services resume to normal after interruption due to derailment of Parcel Cargo Express
The South Western Railway informed late night on Saturday that the train services are back to normal as realignment on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru line has been completed.
"Our Bengaluru team has completed re-ailment at 11 PM. Train services will now operate as normal," assured the railways.
The train services were interrupted after Parcel Cargo Express Train derailed at Yesvantpur Yard in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka.
"At about 9.10 PM, a minor derailment of Parcel Cargo Express Train occurred at Yesvantpur Yard. However, Main Line is not affected and trains are running through, but with minor delay. Our team is at the spot to ensure speedy restoration," Railway authorities informed earlier.
"Train no. 16580, 16516, 11005, 06244, 16230 will experience some delay as lines 3-7 are affected. Trains are dealt on line 1 and 2. Inconvenience is regretted. Further updates will follow," they had added.
The reason behind the derailment has not been ascertained yet.
The railway authorities have assured that "the cause of the incidence will be examined and remedial measures will be undertaken, to prevent recurrence (of such events)."
Man who raped infant nabbed after shootout, hunt on for another suspect
A day after a six-month-old girl and her 14-year-old sister, who suffers from a mental illness, were raped in outer north Delhi's Libaspur area, police on Saturday said they arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted the infant. Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav identified the accused as Kamal Malhotra, alias an unemployed labour worker who lives in Jahangirpuri, Cheenu.
Chandigarh: St Kabir school gets show-cause notice over use of minority status in advt
The UT education department has issued a show-cause notice to St Kabir Public School in Sector 26 for publishing advertisements for the 2022-2023 academic session admissions while claiming to be a Sikh minority school. In the notice issued by the UT district education officer, it has been pointed out that the department had filed a letter patent appeal against a Punjab and Haryana high court order in 2017 in the Department of School Education, Chandigarh administration, vs National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions and others case. The court had granted stay against the orders issued by the commission wherein St Kabir Public School was given minority status. According to the school's administrator Gurpreet Bakshi, they have sent a letter to the department in response.
Dr Surjit Singh to continue as Chandigarh PGIMER’s officiating director
Dr Surjit Singh will continue as the officiating director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. The head of paediatrics department at The PGIMER, Dr Singh, was given the officiating charge of director, from November 1, 2021, for six months (which ended on Saturday) or till the regular director is appointed, whichever is earlier.
Wildbuzz | Passage of the Paradise
The flycatcher annually makes a 'Durbar move' up the hills in summer after wintering in peninsular India. The regent, as it is of the avian 'Durbar', the flycatcher's presence so high up in Ladakh and Kargil for the last three years has been an unusual one. While routinely encountered in the vale of Kashmir, the photographic framing of the flycatcher among Indus apricot blossoms was a spectacle of beauteous intricacy.
Delhi Jal Board to set up 8 lakes around sewage plant in Rohini
The Delhi Jal Board will set up a complex of eight lakes and green areas around sewage treatment plant in Rohini sector-25, said water minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. Jain said that the Delhi government plans to develop the area as an “abode of lakes and recreation”, adding that the work on the project is likely to be completed in eight months.
