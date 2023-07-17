IMD issues yellow alert for coastal districts in Karnataka till Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a “yellow” alert for coastal regions in Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts till Friday this week.

As many as five people have been killed since the start of July in Karnataka in rain-related incidents. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

“A yellow alert has been issued for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada for five days from Sunday in anticipation of heavy rain,” officials told news agency PTI.

Kundapur received seven centimetres (cm) of rain till Saturday, while Mangaluru Airport, Panambur, Kota and Uppinangady areas saw four cm each, while Mangaluru, Mani and Udupi observed three cm of rainfall each, the agency added.

As many as five people have been killed since the start of July in the southern state in rain-related incidents including electrocution, being washed away in drains and culverts and incidents of landslips and mudslides. There has also been severe damage to property in coastal areas, with flooding, waterlogging and inundation bringing life to a standstill.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) also predicted rain over Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts.

However, despite witnessing heavy rain, many of the state's districts continued to record a rainfall deficit. The centre in an analysis between June 1 and July 16, said Bagalkote saw a “large deficit” of 62%, while 20 other districts, in red, saw deficits ranging from 20 to 59%. 10 districts including Bengaluru Rural and Urban, saw “normal” rainfall.

