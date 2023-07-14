Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Rain to continue till next week in Karnataka coast, Bengaluru: IMD

Rain to continue till next week in Karnataka coast, Bengaluru: IMD

ByYamini C S
Jul 14, 2023 04:17 PM IST

Rain continued to lash Bengaluru and other regions in Karnataka, causing severe waterlogging. The IMD issued warnings for several districts in the state.

Rain continued to lash parts of Bengaluru and some regions in Karnataka on Thursday and Friday, with severe waterlogging reported from Chickpet and other areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that showers might be observed in Karnataka's coastal districts all throughout the weekend and a few days in the coming week.

People commute during heavy rainfall. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo/For representation)
People commute during heavy rainfall. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo/For representation)

It issued “heavy rainfall” and thunderstorm warnings over Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu and other parts of south interior Karnataka. It also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as winds with high speeds may occur. Light to moderate rain will continue over the next 48 hours in Bengaluru, with maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, it added.

READ | Karnataka weather update: No respite from rain, but 5 districts continue to see deficit in July

The IMD issued an “orange” alert over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts on Thursday and issued a “yellow” alert over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said the Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts saw the most rainfall on Thursday, with Kodkani and Dodmane, both in Siddapur Taluk, Uttara Kannada district recording 200 mm and 184.5 mm of rain, while Hallihole in Kundapur Taluk of Udupi district recorded 183.5 mm rain.

In an analysis from June 1 to July 13, the centre said 21 districts saw a rainfall deficit, with Bagalkote recording “large deficit”, while Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Raichur, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Koppala, Vijayanagara, Bellari, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara saw a ‘deficit’. Nine districts saw “normal” rainfall, and Udupi was the only district to record an “excess” rainfall.

READ | Despite heavy showers, 23 districts in Karnataka record 20-62% rainfall deficit

Several Twitter users shared visuals of rain in Bengaluru and other parts of the southern state.

Bengaluru city police recently issued guidelines to residents for safe travel in the midst of downpour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out