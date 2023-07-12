Karnataka weather update: No respite from rain, but 5 districts continue to see deficit in July

There was no respite from rain in Karnataka on Tuesday, with weather agencies predicting more to come during the rest of the week, especially in the coastal regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted in its daily bulletin, thunder showers at most coastal areas of the southern state, and in the South Interior Karnataka (SIK) and North Interior Karnataka (NIK) regions till at least Friday. The IMD issued “heavy rainfall” and thunderstorm warnings over Karnataka, giving a “yellow” alert over Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. (ANI)

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Tuesday said Mangaluru and Madikeri taluks in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts, respectively, saw the most rainfall over the last 24 hours. The average minimum and maximum temperatures in the state on Tuesday were 19.9 degrees Celsius, recorded at Hassan district, and 35.6 degrees Celsius, recorded at Yadgir District, respectively, the KSNDMC said.

In an analysis from July 1 to July 11, the centre said 13 districts in Karnataka saw “excess” or “large excess” rainfall, while 12 districts saw “normal” rainfall. Five districts, namely, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya and Kodagu, continued to see a “deficit”.

Bengaluru city to witness rain till Friday

Bengaluru city woke up to thick fog on Wednesday morning, having seen light to moderate rain the evening before for several hours. The Karnataka capital is expected to see couple more days of light to moderate rain and generally cloudy sky. Surface winds are also likely to be strong at times, and the city will have maximum and minimum temperatures of around 26 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

Bengaluru city police also issued guidelines to residents for safe travel in the midst of downpour.

Cops shared “Road safety tips to prevent ‘monsoon mishaps’” on Twitter, listing the below factors:

Improve visibility: Change worn-out wiper blades Defeat fogging: Inspect your ac system Tackle sliding: Swap out balding tires Signify safety: Use turn signals and follow lane discipline Distance matters: Maintain safe driving distance and follow traffic rules

“Get home safe, regardless of the weather. #bettersafethansorry,” the department tweeted.