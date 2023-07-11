WATCH: Bengaluru rain causes waterlogging in multiple areas; traffic advisories issued

Rain continued to lash parts of Bengaluru and some coastal regions in Karnataka on Monday, leading to severe waterlogging and flooding on roads. Bengaluru city traffic police shared visuals of inundated streets and the resultant traffic congestions on social media. The IMD forecasted heavy rain in Karnataka till the end of the week.(HT File Photo)

They also issued traffic advisories in some areas of the city. “Traffic advisory: Water logging in Ejipura towards Sony World. Slow-moving traffic. Users are requested to avoid this road for the time being and use alternate roads,” the traffic police department tweeted.

A Twitter user in response shared a picture of a traffic jam from the Domlur area, saying that vehicular movement has come to a standstill for more than 20 minutes.

The Whitefield Traffic Police Station also posted several pictures and issued a traffic advisory, warning pedestrians and commuters to drive cautiously in and around Whitefield.

Meanwhile, weather agencies including the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) forecasted heavy rain for the week, especially in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura area.

Users uploaded some more visuals of the rainfall witnessed in Yeshvanthapura and other areas.

Some marvelled at the beauty of the city even in the midst of recurrent civic issues every monsoon, saying, “Bengaluru rain has its own aesthetic.”

Northern parts of India including national capital Delhi and states Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are witnessing extreme rainfall, leading to loss of life, widespread flooding and damage to property, among other issues.

