Karnataka: Woman taken into custody for setting daughters ablaze; one dead

Karnataka police have taken a woman into custody for allegedly setting her two children on fire, killing one and severely injuring the other. The woman, identified as Jyoti from Mulabagilu, was motivated by a domestic dispute, news agency ANI reported.

After setting her daughters on fire she reportedly tried to kill herself but was stopped by locals. Her six-year-old daughter died and the second daughter is in critical condition.

Jyoti has been questioned by police, who told ANI the family hails from Kurubanahalli in Andhra Pradesh's Ramasamudram.

“Karnataka | A woman, Jyoti, set ablaze her 2 daughters due to family dispute in Mulabagilu, Kolar dist on Wednesday. Her 6-year-old daughter died while another sustained injuries & was rushed to hospital. Woman too was about to set herself ablaze but was stopped by locals: Police,” ANI tweeted.

“Karnataka | The woman, Jyoti has been taken into custody by the police and is being interrogated. Victims are residents of Kurubanahalli in Ramasamudram, Andhra Pradesh: Police,” it added.

A media report said locals saw Jyoti on top of some hillocks in the area and, when they reached the spot, noted a burning smell. She told them she had set her daughters ablaze.

