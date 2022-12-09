Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka: Woman taken into custody for setting daughters ablaze; one dead

Published on Dec 09, 2022 11:48 AM IST

A woman has been detained by police and interrogated for allegedly setting her daughters ablaze, of which one has died due to serious burn injuries.

The woman took the extreme step after having a family dispute. (Representative image)(Picture courtesy: Shutterstock)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Karnataka police have taken a woman into custody for allegedly setting her two children on fire, killing one and severely injuring the other. The woman, identified as Jyoti from Mulabagilu, was motivated by a domestic dispute, news agency ANI reported.

After setting her daughters on fire she reportedly tried to kill herself but was stopped by locals. Her six-year-old daughter died and the second daughter is in critical condition.

Jyoti has been questioned by police, who told ANI the family hails from Kurubanahalli in Andhra Pradesh's Ramasamudram.

“Karnataka | A woman, Jyoti, set ablaze her 2 daughters due to family dispute in Mulabagilu, Kolar dist on Wednesday. Her 6-year-old daughter died while another sustained injuries & was rushed to hospital. Woman too was about to set herself ablaze but was stopped by locals: Police,” ANI tweeted.

“Karnataka | The woman, Jyoti has been taken into custody by the police and is being interrogated. Victims are residents of Kurubanahalli in Ramasamudram, Andhra Pradesh: Police,” it added.

A media report said locals saw Jyoti on top of some hillocks in the area and, when they reached the spot, noted a burning smell. She told them she had set her daughters ablaze.

