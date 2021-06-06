Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka's Covid-19 tally nearing 2.7 million; 12,209 new cases recorded

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Cumulatively a total of 30.6 million samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 158,274 were tested on Sunday alone.(AP file photo)

Karnataka posted 12,209 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of infections in the state so far to 2,695,523 while the toll surged to 31,580 with 320 more deaths.

The day also saw 25,659 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of 12,209 new cases reported on Sunday, 2,944 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,224 discharges and 187 deaths.

As of June 6 evening, cumulatively 2,695,523 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 31,580 deaths and 24,09,417 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin on Sunday. Total number of active cases in the state was 254,505. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.71 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.62 per cent.

Out of 320 deaths reported on Sunday, 187 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 19, Belagavi 15, Dharwad 9, Hassan 8, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Haveri, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada 6 each, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,944, Mysuru 1,237, Tumakuru 698, Hassan 655, Dakshina Kannada 609, Mandya 571, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,83,126, followed by Mysuru 1,50,885 and Tumakuru 1,08,245.

Cumulatively a total of 30.6 million samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 158,274 were tested on Sunday alone.

karnataka coronavirus
