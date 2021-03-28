Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka’s daily Covid-19 cases breach 3,000-mark, highest since start of 2021
Karnataka’s daily Covid-19 cases breach 3,000-mark, highest since start of 2021

The death toll and the number of recoveries so far stand at 12,504 and 951,452 respectively, the health department’s bulletin added.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Sunday’s case count in Karnataka has been the highest since in nearly five months.(Ravi Kumar / HT file photo. Representative image)

Karnataka’s daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the 3,000-mark with 3,082 new cases, which have taken the state’s caseload to 987,012, according to the health department’s bulletin on Sunday. Sunday’s case count in Karnataka has been the highest since in nearly five months. The last time these many cases were seen was on November 5, 2020 when 3,156 were detected.

Twelve more people on Sunday died and 1,285 discharges were added, the bulletin said. The death toll and the number of recoveries so far stand at 12,504 and 951,452 respectively, the bulletin added. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban added the highest (2,004) followed by Kalaburagi (159), Udupi (115), Mysuru (114) among others.

karnataka coronavirus
