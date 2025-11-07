Karnataka’s new innovation policy targets 25,000 startups, 518 crore boost for ecosystem

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Innovation Policy 2025–2030, a five-year roadmap with an outlay of ₹518.27 crore, aiming to create 25,000 new startups and reinforce the state’s position as India’s leading innovation hub. The Innovation Policy 2025–2030 will focus on supporting emerging technologies such as AI, deep tech, clean energy, and biotech.(File Photo)

Announcing the decision after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that of the 25,000 startups planned, 10,000 will emerge from clusters outside Bengaluru, marking a major push to decentralize innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The policy will help nurture ideas throughout their lifecycle by providing access to mentorship, funding, infrastructure, and global networks. Karnataka wants to build a vibrant innovation ecosystem that drives sustainable growth and technological advancement,” Patil said according to news agency PTI.

The Innovation Policy 2025–2030 will focus on supporting emerging technologies such as AI, deep tech, clean energy, and biotech, while also strengthening startup incubation centres across tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The state government expects the policy to attract investment, generate employment, and encourage regional entrepreneurship beyond the capital city.

Other key Cabinet decisions

The Cabinet also cleared three new police procedural rules —

Maintaining of Record of the Information regarding Arrest of Person Rules, 2025,

The Karnataka Submission of Final Form by Police Officer Rules, 2025, and

The Karnataka Form and Manner of Information Rules, 2025.

Healthcare push

In a major healthcare push, the government gave administrative approval to purchase equipment worth ₹94.5 crore for a Peripheral Cancer Centre at the Princess Krishnajammanni Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases Hospital in Mysuru. The centre, established in collaboration with the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, will assist patients in Mysuru, surrounding districts, and neighbouring states, providing affordable cancer care and reducing treatment delays.

New Haj Bhavan

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to construct a new Haj Bhavan in Bajpe, Mangaluru taluk, at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore. To be implemented by the Karnataka Housing Board, the facility will provide all essential amenities for pilgrims and will be modelled on the existing Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Urban development decisions included the merger of 13 villages in Tumakuru district with Koratagere Town Panchayat to form the Koratagere Town Municipality, and the inclusion of additional areas into Vijayapura City Corporation. The Cabinet also approved the upgradation of Doranhalli (Yadgir) and Rajeshwar (Bidar) into Town Panchayats.

Additionally, the government sanctioned ₹49.91 crore for five years of operation and maintenance of sewage treatment and pumping stations at Koramangala–Challaghatta Valley, Agaram, and Sarakki under the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

(With agency inputs)

(Also read: Bengaluru traffic police launch ‘Cobra Beat’ system to address congestion: Report)