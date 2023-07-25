The private bus, taxi and auto unions called off the strike scheduled for July 27 after a crucial meeting with Karnataka’s transport minister Rama Linga Reddy. Reddy said that representatives from 35 associations met him and all grievances were heard.

Karnataka's private bus owners, auto unions call off July 27 strike

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening after the meeting, Rama Linga Reddy said, “The main concern of private transportation owners is that their revenue took a hit, ever since the Shakti scheme was launched in the state. They also demand a ban on bike taxis in Karnataka, which is affecting their livelihood. We will have to seek a legal opinion on their bike taxi ban demand. Welfare board for drivers, insurance for auto drivers and lifetime tax on commercial goods vehicles are among the other demands.”

The representatives have also asked for the extension of the Shakti scheme to the private buses to recover from losses. “There is a demand to apply Shakti scheme for private buses in Karnataka as well. The auto unions have also demanded compensation against the Shakti scheme as even they are affected by it. I directed the transport officials to estimate the possible burden on the exchequer, if their demands are met and submit a report. A decision will be taken after that,” the minister added.

The unions later announced that they decided to call off the strike as their demands were heard by the government. They also reportedly asked for a meeting with the chief minister in August.

Karnataka government's Shakti scheme, the free bus travel for women passengers across the state, received a massive response. In one month, over 16 crore women passengers availed the benefit of the scheme across all four-state run transportations in Karnataka. The scheme is one of the Congress’ five poll promises during their campaign for Karnataka assembly elections.

