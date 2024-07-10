Karnataka's viral mistranslated signboard gets a fix after social media frenzy. Here is new version

The mistranslated sign board on a road in Karnataka’s Kodagu which went viral a few days ago has been fixed by the state government. The mistranslated version which read, ‘urgent make an accident’ created a frenzy on social media and the board is now replaced with a new one. Karnataka's viral mistranslated signboard gets a fix after social media frenzy(X/KodaguConnect)

In Kannada it was written, “Avasarave Apaghatakke Karana” which means “Over speeding is the reason for accidents.” The ‘Urgent make an accident” mistranslation went viral on X and people questioned the government's effort in translating sign boards in English.

However, the X handle named Kodagu Connect shared the update about the new board. A post from the handle read, “The road sign that was ‘lost in translation’ has been replaced by the concerned authorities. Kudos to them for their swift action! Kodagu Connect had highlighted the erroneous sign a week ago, prompting the replacement. The post also went viral.”

The Kannada words are now translated and fixed into “Speed thrills, but kills.”

Meanwhile, the internet appreciated the fast response of the concerned department in fixing the translation issue. A few people still found an issue with the new board. A user wrote, “Just say ‘SPEED KILLS.’ Do you think speeding guys had all the time to read this, and if this is for slow traffic then, they'll be speeding away from here because they'd read only SPEED THRILLS? Pls be straight and leave the sarcasm to hospital talks.”