Khelo India games kicked off in Bengaluru
“The power of sports increases the power of the country. Identity in sport, increase of recognition of the country,” said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, in a recorded message on Sunday, kicking off the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021
The games could not be organised previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Prime Minister said that the power of sport and the startup spirit of Benglauru would infuse fresh enthusiasm in youngsters and complement the ecosystem.
Over 4,000 athletes from more than 200 universities are competing for the top prize in 20 disciplines, according to a PIB statement.
A total of 257 gold medals will be up for grabs in archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, field hockey, judo, kabaddi, shooting, Swimming, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and karate.
Indigenous sports Mallakhamb and Yogasana have also been added as special attractions this year.
KIUG 2021 will take place across five venues in Bengaluru: Jain Global University campus, Jain Sports School, Kanteerava Stadium Complex, Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium, and Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence.
Addressing on the opening ceremony, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu mooted the idea of giving additional marks to sportspersons in college admissions as well as while giving out promotions.
“Incentives like this will go a long way in encouraging the sports in the country,” he said.
On the inclusion of Yogasana and Mallakhamb, Naidu said: “This is important in order to preserve and promote our rural and indigenous games which are rooted in tradition and are a part of our cultural heritage.”
The Khelo India games will also look to incorporate green practices in which all efforts are being made to promote the use of non-plastic and reusable/ recyclable materials in the conduct of these games.
Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur said, “When the first KIUG took place in Odisha, there was great pride and enthusiasm among people. But then, all our lives were affected by Covid and we had to wait nearly two years to return with Khelo India University Games.”
“After two years, it is the first opportunity for us to assemble together for the university Games and I see a similar passion among the youngsters this time around, “ he said.
-
Will implement K’taka model to deal with rioters: Bommai
With an aim to crackdown on anti-social elements in the state, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday mooted the idea of a “Karnataka model” to deal with miscreants who create social disharmony and disrupt peace. On April 17, a mob had gathered outside a police station demanding action against the creator of the derogatory post, identified as Abhisheke Hiremath. A police complaint was filed in this regard and Hiremath was arrested.
-
Revoke ban on transportation of dry fodder: Farmers to Haryana government
Farm unions and political leaders of Haryana have criticised the decision to ban the sale of dry fodder made of straw of wheat, mustard, paddy and guar and its transportation in Jhajjar, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and other parts of the state. The district authorities claimed that they have made this decision in view of fodder crises and saving it from selling to brickkiln and cardboard factories.
-
Karnataka to reissue Covid regulations
Owing to the reports of a steady increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, the state government has decided to issue new guidelines in Karnataka. “The Union government has already issued a caution alert. A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 days,” said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday in Hubballi, about 450 km from Bengaluru.
-
Soon, golf carts to provide last mile connectivity to shoppers in Ganj
In its bid to ease flow of traffic in the iconic Hazratganj area, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is planning to operate golf carts to provide hassle free last mile connectivity to those visiting the market for shopping. The golf carts will be available at Hazratganj parking, Sarojini Naidu parking, Dayanidhan parking and Jhandi park parking. The LMC is also planning to ban parking of vehicles on Ganj roads to streamline traffic in the area.
-
Chandigarh: Dog owner booked after canine bites woman
Chandigarh Police on Friday booked the owner of a pet dog after the canine bit a woman near Government Model School, Sector 16. The incident took place at around 9.40 pm when the Smita Satyarhi of Sector 16 was on an evening walk. The dog later attacked the woman and she sustained multiple injuries on her left hand. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest on the occasion.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics