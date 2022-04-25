Khelo India games kicked off in Bengaluru

“The power of sports increases the power of the country. Identity in sport, increase of recognition of the country,” said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, in a recorded message on Sunday, kicking off the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021

The games could not be organised previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that the power of sport and the startup spirit of Benglauru would infuse fresh enthusiasm in youngsters and complement the ecosystem.

Over 4,000 athletes from more than 200 universities are competing for the top prize in 20 disciplines, according to a PIB statement.

A total of 257 gold medals will be up for grabs in archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, field hockey, judo, kabaddi, shooting, Swimming, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and karate.

Indigenous sports Mallakhamb and Yogasana have also been added as special attractions this year.

KIUG 2021 will take place across five venues in Bengaluru: Jain Global University campus, Jain Sports School, Kanteerava Stadium Complex, Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium, and Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence.

Addressing on the opening ceremony, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu mooted the idea of giving additional marks to sportspersons in college admissions as well as while giving out promotions.

“Incentives like this will go a long way in encouraging the sports in the country,” he said.

On the inclusion of Yogasana and Mallakhamb, Naidu said: “This is important in order to preserve and promote our rural and indigenous games which are rooted in tradition and are a part of our cultural heritage.”

The Khelo India games will also look to incorporate green practices in which all efforts are being made to promote the use of non-plastic and reusable/ recyclable materials in the conduct of these games.

Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur said, “When the first KIUG took place in Odisha, there was great pride and enthusiasm among people. But then, all our lives were affected by Covid and we had to wait nearly two years to return with Khelo India University Games.”

“After two years, it is the first opportunity for us to assemble together for the university Games and I see a similar passion among the youngsters this time around, “ he said.