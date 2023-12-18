close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Kiccha Sudeep meets Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Kiccha Sudeep meets Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 18, 2023 10:56 AM IST

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has been quite active and vocal about political issues.

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kiccha Sudeep meets Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar
Kiccha Sudeep meets Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has been quite active and vocal about political issues. Previously, during the Karnataka Assembly elections, he said that one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read - SUV runs over three-year-old toddler while playing outside the apartment in Bengaluru, driver held

"Issues are individuals and one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. I've not come here as a celebrity, I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility," said Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep after casting his vote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is known for his critically acclaimed performances in the Kannada films 'Sparsha', 'Huchcha', 'Nandhi', 'Kiccha', 'Swathi Muthu', 'My Autograph', 'No 73', 'Shanthi Nivasa', 'Mussanjemaatu', 'Veera Madakari', 'Just Maath Maathalli', 'Vishnuvardhana', among others.

He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Kannada for three consecutive years for his films 'Huchcha', 'Nandhi' and 'Swathi Muthu'. Since 2013, he has been hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Kannada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out