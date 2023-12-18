SUV runs over three-year-old toddler while playing outside the apartment in Bengaluru, driver held

A three-year-old toddler was crushed to death after an SUV ran over her while playing outside the apartment in Bengaluru’s Bellandur. The shocking incident had reportedly happened on December 9 but came into light on Saturday after police checked the CCTV footage. SUV runs over three-year-old toddler while playing in Bengaluru, driver held

The toddler was playing outside the apartment and her parents found her lying with injuries all over. She was rushed to the NIMHANS hospital immediately and was admitted in the emergency ward. The treatment was in vain, and doctors declared her dead the next day.

However, the autopsy report raised several questions on the accident and Bengaluru police have cross checked the CCTV which was installed in the adjacent building from the place of the accident. Police found shocking visuals where an SUV that was coming out of the apartment ran over the kid who was playing.

“The driver failed to notice the kid who was playing and ran over her while taking his car out of the apartment. He also stays in the same apartment. A case has been registered and we booked the driver under IPC section 304A for causing death due to negligence. We advise drivers to be more careful in the premises of residential areas and parents must not leave their children unattended,” said Whitefield DCP Shivkumar Genare to The Times of India.

Last month, four people were injured after an SUV rammed into three bikes near the Hulimavu area of Bengaluru. the incident took place after the car driver identified as Abhishek Agarwal lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bike-borne riders.