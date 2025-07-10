Kidnap attempt of newborn at Karnataka's Raichur government hospital foiled by alert attendants

A suspected attempt to abduct a newborn from the maternity ward of the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Karnataka's Raichur was thwarted in the early hours of Wednesday, thanks to the swift response of hospital attendants and visitors. A gang in sarees allegedly attempted to kidnap a newly-born baby. (Representative image/ Pexel)

According to police, a group of individuals, some dressed in sarees to avoid suspicion, entered the hospital and made their way to the fourth floor, where the maternity ward is located. With most attendants asleep during the early morning hours, the group reportedly tried to exploit the lack of vigilance.

One of the intruders, allegedly disguised as a woman, tried to carry away a newborn baby. However, nearby caretakers became suspicious and quickly confronted the suspect. A brief altercation followed, after which the suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police. Two other individuals believed to be part of the gang managed to escape, police officials confirmed.

Eyewitnesses at the hospital raised concerns over lax security arrangements, noting that home guards were not present at the time of the incident. Their absence may have made it easier for the culprits to access the ward unnoticed.

The captured suspect was later turned over to the Market Police Station. Authorities are now searching for the two others who fled the scene and have intensified surveillance and security protocols at the hospital.

This alarming episode in Raichur comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Kalaburagi last year, where two women allegedly posing as nurses abducted a newborn from the district hospital just hours after birth earlier this week.

Both cases have sparked concerns over hospital security measures, particularly in government-run healthcare facilities, where staff shortages and low surveillance are often reported. Police are continuing their investigation into the Raichur case and reviewing CCTV footage to identify and trace the absconding suspects.

