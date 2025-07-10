Bengaluru unfazed as nationwide labour strike sparks protests across Karnataka: Report

Despite a nationwide strike called by trade unions to protest the Central government's labour policies, daily life in Bengaluru, Karnataka moved along without major disruptions on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. Public transport systems in Bengaluru continued operating on schedule during the Bharat bandh.(X/@bykarthikreddy)

Public transport systems, including the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), continued operating on schedule. Commuters faced no trouble accessing autos or app-based cab services, with transportation largely unaffected by the strike, the report stated.

ALSO READ | 'Yes Bengaluru' challenge calls for innovative solutions for city's urban issues: Report

Educational institutions functioned as usual, as the state government did not issue any closure orders for schools or colleges.

In Bengaluru, however, Freedom Park became the focal point of dissent, where members of several labour groups gathered to voice their concerns. Protesters called for the withdrawal of recent labour law amendments and demanded that proposed extensions to employee working hours be scrapped. The demonstrators accused the government of promoting policies that undermine workers' rights.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru commuters slam ‘unscientific’ traffic signals on Outer Ring Road, seek police fix

The protest wasn't confined to the capital. In Hubballi, members of various trade unions — united under the Joint Committee of Trade Unions — marched through the streets, denouncing what they described as anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate governance.

Mysuru also witnessed a show of solidarity, with the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and allied organisations staging a large rally. In Bidar, workers, including many women, joined demonstrations, the report said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru tunnel road between Hebbal and Silk Board to be toll-based, says DK Shivakumar

The strike was organized by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, which includes 10 central trade unions along with independent federations representing multiple sectors across India. Their collective 24-hour action was aimed at spotlighting what they allege are regressive labour reforms that compromise workers’ rights in favour of corporate interests.

While the protests drew passionate participation in several pockets of the state, the overall response in Karnataka remained calm, with most services running uninterrupted.

(With inputs from PTI)