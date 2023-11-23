Killer used Snapchat location to reach Udupi victim’s house: Police

Bengaluru: A police officer said murder accused Praveen Chowgale had visited the house of victims through Snapchat location which was shared by Ainaz, the main target, while updating photos in her account. (HT Archives)

Police probing the murder of four people in a family in Karnataka’s Udupi have said that the accused tracked a victim, an air hostess, using her Snapchat account.

The accused, Praveen Chowgale, who is now in judicial custody, had told police that he was working with the Maharashtra police and was removed from service for his involvement in gold smuggling.

Chawgule allegedly murdered Haseena (46) and her three children Ainaz (21), Afnan (23) and Aseem (12) in Udupi’s Nejar on November 4.

A senior police officer involved in the probe said on Wednesday that though Chowgale was friends with Ainaz, the air hostess, he didn’t know her house.

“Praveen had first visited the house of victims through Snapchat location which was shared by Ainaz while updating photos in her account ‘’ the senior police officer told HT on the condition of anonymity.

“The accused reached the house through the location and even directed the auto driver to go on a national highway when the driver asked him if he knew a short-cut way. The accused was not aware of a short-cut way and proceeded on the way shown by the Snapchat map,’’ the officer said.

In the probe, it has come to light that Chowgule had reached the Hejmady toll gate after the murders with the help of bikers and another mode of transportation from outsiders via Santhekatte, Karavali Bypass road. He went from there in his already parked car to a deserted house near Bappanadu and burnt the blood-soaked clothes there. Police have found the remains of the clothes there.

“The accused had possessiveness towards Ainaz. When she started avoiding him, he became angry and decided to kill her,” the police officer said..

He said that while Chawgule’s target was Ainaz, others, including the child, were killed to destroy evidence. “The suspect in custody remained uncooperative during the initial days of the investigation, however, started sharing information about the crime recently,” the officer said.

During the investigation, it was found that Chawgule, who joined the police post in Maharashtra, decided to leave within three months.

Having been selected for the police department in April 2008, he left the post after a three-month training as he was keen to join an airport job. He later managed to get an airport job and joined the airport in Pune after the initial training and later was transferred to Mangaluru.

Chowgule was presented before the principal civil and JMFC court in Udupi, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days until December 5 and sent him to Hiriadka sub-jail.