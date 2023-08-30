The Kalayana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has launched fancy new buses titled Kalyana Ratha which will travel between Bengaluru and towns in Kalyana Karnataka region. These AC Sleeper buses will be on par with Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) Ambari Utsav buses, the European style buses which were launched last year.

KKRTC launches Kalyana Ratha buses to Kalyana Karnataka region from Bengaluru

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy launched the bus services and told that daily buses will be available from Bengaluru to Raichur division in Karnataka.

In an X post, he said, “The new 'Kalyana Rath' multi-axle AC sleeper bus, which will travel from Sindhanur of Raichur division to Bangalore, was launched at the city's central bus station.”

Each Kalyana Ratha bus cost ₹1.77 crore, and the ticket is priced at ₹1250. “Each bus was built at a cost of ₹1.77 crore and the fare is fixed as ₹1250,” he added. These buses travel to Hospet, Gangavati, Sindhanur and Raichur areas in Kalyana Karnataka region.

In February this year, the KSRTC had launched a total of 50 Ambari utsav buses which are being operated from Bengaluru Central to Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Panaji, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. From Mangaluru division, the buses are being operated towards Pune from Mangaluru and to Bengaluru from Kundapura.

These Volvo 9600 Sleeper Coaches come with a special Scandinavian design. The windows of these buses are designed in a way that the passenger can experience the panoramic views from the bus. Each bus includes 40 sleeping berths for passengers.

