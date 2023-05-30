'It's for all women, no conditions,' Karnataka transport minister clarifies on free bus ride

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday clarified that the bus travel is going to be free for all women in Karnataka, without any conditions. He also said that CM Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting on Wednesday and a report on expenses for this scheme will be submitted to him. Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Karnataka’s four transport corporation chiefs, “In the manifesto, we did not categorize women for this scheme. So, all women will be eligible to travel for free in government run buses. The chief minister has called for a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and he will announce it after that. We will be submitting a report on expenses of this scheme to the CM tomorrow.”

After Congress formed the government in Karnataka, pressure has been mounting on the ruling party to implement its five poll promises. Recently, The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff and workers federation wrote a letter to CM Siddaramaiah, asking him to implement the scheme soon as few women passengers are already refusing to pay the ticket fare while boarding the buses. The staff also asked the chief minister to estimate the cost of scheme and compensate KSRTC in advance.

Before the assembly elections, Congress promised free bus rides for Karnataka women in all state run buses, if the party is voted to power. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even travelled in a local bus and assured that the scheme will be implemented soon after Congress comes to the power.