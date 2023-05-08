Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi takes bus ride in city, interacts with students, women travellers

In one of the videos put out by the Congress party on its social media handle on Monday, party leader Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with college students and working women. The former party chief, at first, stopped for a cup of coffee at a “Cafe Coffee Day” outlet on Bengaluru's Cunningham Road. Afterwards, he was seen interacting with a bunch of college students and working women at a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop. Rahul Gandhi talks to women travellers inside a BMTC bus.(Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

The Congress leader then hopped onto a BMTC bus and talked to the women passengers inside.

“Where are you all going,” he was heard asking. Greeting them with “Namaste,” Rahul Gandhi also enquired about the well-being of their near and dear ones.

Narrating her ordeal, one of the women said, “He said he was shivering…He was a really nice person, well-qualified and humble. ”

“Can I see his picture?” Gandhi enquired further.

He also enquired about the difficulties the women faced while travelling. “As a woman what is the most difficult thing that you face,” he asked.

The women told him about their issues of transportation, and also the price rise affecting their budgets.

Speaking about the party's manifesto ahead of the legislative elections in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said, “In our manifesto, we have a programme for women where all bus travel in Karnataka will be free. Do you think it's a good idea?”

Gandhi then got off from the bus at Lingarajapuram. He has addressed a series of election rallies in Karnataka to date. Today is the last day of campaigning. Elections will be held in the state of Karnataka on 10th of May and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.