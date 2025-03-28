Bengaluru, Concerned about the financial burden on economically disadvantaged patients who travel long distances for medical checkups, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday directed officials at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology to admit such patients as in-patients in hospital wards until their final health investigation reports are issued. KMIO told to admit poor patients awaiting reports: Karnataka Minister

Although this directive was first given during a recent review meeting at KMIO, it was officially confirmed and implemented during Patil’s visit to the institute today.

During the review, when the minister questioned why the hospital’s bed occupancy was below 70 per cent despite the high daily influx of patients, officials explained that beds were allocated only after a final diagnosis. As a result, patients were left without accommodation while waiting for their final health reports.

In response, Patil instructed KMIO to change its policy and admit patients into wards during this interim period.

According to a statement from the minister's office, Patil emphasised that many KMIO patients come from economically weaker backgrounds and cannot afford private accommodation in Bengaluru while awaiting their reports.

"This facility may not be necessary for those residing in and around Bengaluru, but for patients travelling from remote areas, especially northern Karnataka, it is essential," he stated.

Officials noted that since final reports can take one to two days to be issued, a consent form will be provided to those who wish to be admitted as in-patients during this period.

KMIO also offers free accommodation and meals at its dharmashala for patients awaiting their reports.

However, Patil stressed that whenever beds are available, patients should be admitted to hospital wards rather than being directed to the dharmashala."If beds are occupied, then they can be accommodated in the dharmashala," he added.

As more than 90 per cent of KMIO’s patients belong to the BPL category, the minister directed authorities to convert Shantidhama and Aniketana into general wards.

"This move aims to provide relief to economically disadvantaged patients and ensure they receive the necessary care and comfort while undergoing critical health investigations," Patil added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.