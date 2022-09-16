KPSC Jobs: Here's how to apply for 16 vacancies on kpsc.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has issued a notification flagging off the recruitment drive for 16 vacancies for the post of assistant director, and applications have started flowing in Thursday.

The commission has invited aspirants to fill up the remaining group B posts in the Department of Economics and Statistics. Accordingly, applicants have to have a post graduate degree in Mathematics, Pure Mathematics, Statistics, Economics or Computer Science from an authorized university or board to be eligible to apply.

Other eligibility requirements are as follows: Candidates should be within the age range of 18 to 35 years. Candidates belonging to categories 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B will have an age relaxation of five years while handicapped widows will have a relaxation of up to 10 years in age.

Application process will happen online on the kpsc.kar.nic.in website. All candidates will be charged a processing fee of ₹35 each, while candidates belonging to the General category will be charged an application fee of ₹600. Meanwhile, applicants from 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B categories will have to pay ₹300 and those who are ex-army/armed forces will be charged ₹50.

Application fees will be waived for applicants belonging to P. J., P. P., Category 1 and handicapped categories. Applications close on October 15. After a candidate passes all eligibility requirements and successfully fills out the application form online, a written test and interview will be conducted for the next step of the selection process.

Candidates may be required to fill out details such as their email ID, mobile number, and also provide proof of age, residence, qualification etc, along with a recent photograph. The salary range for the position is between ₹43,100 to ₹83,900 per month.

