KSRTC bus crashes near Madikeri, four passengers seriously injured
Four passengers were seriously injured and the other 25 have sustained serious injuries after a KSRTC bus crashed into a canal. The bus was travelling from Dharmasthala to Gundlupete when the driver lost control and rolled into a small river. The injured are being treated at the Surya Hospital. The incident took place in Madikeri in the Kodagu district near Sampaje.
Off late, accidents in the state transport KSRTC buses has been increasing. There was another similar accident in Chamarajanagar where three people were killed when a bridge collapsed on the KSRTC bus. The incident took place near the Kuduval of Hanger Taluk in the Chamarajanagar district.
Dr. Vishweshwaraiah, DHO of Chamarajanagar, who was speaking on the matter, said, “We have already been treated at PG Palya Hospital. The injured party was then taken to the hospital and given a full treatment. He said six people who had sustained a bone fracture were taken to a hospital in Mysuru.
Another incident involving KSRTC took place in Gadag. The driver of a bus from the Gonagal village of Lakshmeshwara taluk in Gadag district lost control of the bus and crashed. The Gadag Haveri passenger transport bus had over 50 passengers. More than 20 passengers were injured. Victims are being treated at the Lakshmeshwara Government and Private Hospital. The incident took place near the Lakshmeshwara police station.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
-
After Covid relief in 2020 and 2021, 6K prisoners yet to return to Delhi jails
On July 16, 2021, in the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases across the country during the punishing second wave of the infection, the Supreme Court ordered that prisoners who were released during the second wave would not be asked to surrender until its further orders.
-
J'khand guv returns anti-lynching bill, asks state to revisit definition of mob
With its passage, Jharkhand had become the third state after West Bengal and Rajasthan to have put in place a bill against the crime.
-
In a pandemic first, no Covid patient admitted at Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital
Delhi reported its first Covid-19 case in March 2020 and since then, the 2,000-bed Lok Nayak Hospital has been at the forefront of the government’s fight against the pandemic.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics