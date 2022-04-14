KSRTC to restart all 800 premium buses from Bengaluru to neighbouring states
At long last, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) began operating all its 800 premium buses from the capital Bengaluru to neighbouring states for the first time in three years. The decision came amid a dip in Covid-19 cases and the holidays in the state. KSRTC will operate 200 more buses between April 14 and 17 from Bengaluru to other cities.
KSRTC said that for the first time in three years, the entire premium fleet will be available with the Bengaluru Central division will be in operation. They also distributed roses to passengers and chocolates to children.
The various destinations of the 200 plus buses include Puducherry, Goa, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Trivandrum, Calicut, Kasargod, Coimbatore, Kodaikanal, Thanjavur, Trichy, Vizhuppuram, Telangana, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Panaji, Nellore and Shirdi.
According to its website, KSRTC has a workforce of over 37000 employees. IT has a traffic revenue of over ₹630 lakh per day and caters to over 13 lakh on an average.
-
Karnataka Contractors' Association ultimatum, ‘if within 15 days…’
Karnataka Contractors' Association president D Kempanna has issued an ultimatum to the state government in the wake of contractor Santosh Patil's death and said that they will announce the names of the corrupt MLAs and Ministers if the contractors are not called to discuss the matter to reduce corruption within 15 days.
-
Former Punjab CM Channi questioned by ED in illegal sand mining case
Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the illegal sand mining case in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Also read: Punjab farmers back at Adani silos to sell wheat to FCI Though the ED is tight-lipped, it is learnt that Channi was questioned for several hours at its zonal office in Jalandhar on Wednesday afternoon. It is also learnt that the ED may summon Channi again to join investigation.
-
'KGF: Chapter 2': Bangaloreans create massive mural of 'Rocky'
Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 is finally out and in the theatres on Thursday. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer is set to make some unprecedented records at the box office in Bengaluru. Reports said the action-thriller has already surpassed S S Rajamouli's RRR in terms of its advance booking in the Hindi market. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj.
-
Collector of violence-hit Karauli among top officials transferred in Rajasthan
Jaipur: the collector of Rajasthan's violence-hit Karauli district, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, was among 69 Indian Administrative Service transferred in a major reshuffle on Wednesday night. Ankit Kumar Singh will replace Shekhawat. Collectors of four other districts were also changed. Prakash Chand Sharma has been transferred to Banswara, Nakate Shiv Prasad to Alwar, Sourabh Swami to Pratapgarh, and Nishant Jain to Jalore.
-
Top Maoist arrested in Bihar: Police
A top Maoist, Vijay Kumar Arya, was arrested from Samahuta in Bihar's Rohtas late on Tuesday evening, a police officer said on Thursday. Arya was arrested along with his associate Umesh Chaudhary. He worked as a lecturer before joining the Maoist Communist Centre of India in 2004. Police said he became an active member of the group and spread Maoist ideologies. Arya's daughter, Shobha Kumari, won the 2021 panchayat elections in the Aurangabad district.
