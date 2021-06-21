K’taka further eases Covid restrictions as cases decline

Bengaluru The decline in new Covid-19 infections has prompted the BS Yediyurappa government to announce further easing of restrictions in most parts of the state and its capital, Bengaluru, from Monday. Taking a cautious approach, Karnataka has made three categories of its 30 districts where restrictions will vary and will remain in force till July 5.

Though the state government has termed it graded-lifting of restrictions, people have been moving freely in places such as Bengaluru where businesses that are not listed in the guidelines continue to operate, increasing the risk of surge in infections.

Experts said that the graded lifting of restrictions serve as a reminder that we are still at risk and curb movement where it is not required.

“Unlock-2 is also graded in the sense, film theaters are not open, swimming pools, cap on crowding continues, capping on marriage attendees continues. It is not a total release of lockdown. It is a little more than a semi-lockdown,” Dr CN Manjunath, senior cardiologist and director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research told Hindustan Times on Sunday.

Karnataka was among the worst affected regions in the country but has seen a steady decline in new infections. There are fears that by lifting restrictions too soon, crowding could resurface and increase the chances of infections.

The new guidelines will see public transport like bus services and the metro operate in districts under category-I, which includes Bengaluru. The state government on Sunday said that Dharwad will also remain under category I, which will see maximum relaxations. This means that most shops, companies and other establishments in most districts, including Bengaluru, will remain open between 6 am to 5 pm.

Karnataka recorded 4,517 new infections on Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 2.58%, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

There were 8,456 recoveries that brought active caseload down to 126,813, according to the bulletin.

The fatality rate continues to remain high at 2.65% as 120 more deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the toll to 33,883.

Bengaluru remains the biggest contributor of new infections as India’s IT capital recorded 933 new cases and 12 deaths. There were 1902 recoveries that brought down the active caseload to 71,282, according to government data.

Mysuru, one of the largest cities in Karnataka continues to remain under strict restrictions as it reported 545 new infections and 17 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday said that it will initiate a special vaccination campaign. Karnataka has targeted to give at least the first dose to all eligible citizens of the state by the end of the year and cover at least 80% of all above 45 years of age before the end of the month.

“(The) chief commissioner (of the BBMP) said that by making micro plans in every zone under BBMP, the eligible beneficiaries must be vaccinated. More camps must be set up and teams should be formed accordingly to vaccinate more people,” according to a statement by the civic body on Sunday, attributing it to Gaurav Gupta.

The chief commissioner also said that camps must be set up to vaccinate street vendors, garment workers, cab-auto drivers, vendors in the APMC market, bank staff, hotel staff, and construction workers.

“As per the direction of the Government of India, a nationwide vaccination campaign is being conducted tomorrow(Monday). Priority will be given to beneficiaries over the age of 45. The vaccination of beneficiaries whose 2nd dose is pending, vaccination of health workers and frontline workers, eligible beneficiaries recognized by the government in the age group of 18 to 45 years, and the frontline workers who’ve worked in the health sector will be conducted as per government’s directions,” he added.