K'taka: Police seize tiffin boxes with pics of Ramesh Jarakiholi's close-aide

Belagavi Police on Sunday seized tiffin boxes which portrayed pictures of former Hindalga Gram Panchayat President Nagesh Mannolkar.

"These tiffin boxes portrayed the picture of Nagesh Mannolkar," a police official said.

"Officials have confiscated thousands of tiffin boxes collected for distribution to voters in Kudremani village of rural assembly constituency of Belagavi. It was kept at home to give gifts to voters. A case has been registered in the rural police station under the code of conduct violation," a police official added.

Nagesh Mannolkar is a close-aide of MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi.

The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in mid-April or the beginning of May.

Earlier on March 9, top Congress leaders held consultations on ticket distribution for constituencies in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, as part of its preparations for the upcoming electoral contest.

Among those present at the meeting were Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party's Election Ticket Scrutiny Committee chairman Mohan Prakash, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar and former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah.

On March 6, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar talked up his party's prospects in the upcoming elections, claiming that the ruling BJP would not be able to secure more than 65 seats. Earlier Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in an exclusive interview with ANI also stated that the BJP will win the Assembly elections with a full majority and the Congress's attempt to wrest power by making false promises will not succeed.

