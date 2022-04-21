Kumaraswamy asks CM Bommai to call meeting of religious leaders amid communal flare-ups
- JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy urged Karnataka CM Bommai to call a meeting of religious leaders at Vidhana Soudha amid the recent communal flare-ups in the state.
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to call a meeting of religious leaders of all communities at Vidhana Soudha here, and send out a clear message to the society, amid the recent communal flare-ups in the state.
He also asked people to be cautious about BJP and Congress, as he hit out at both national parties for disturbance of peace and harmony in the state. "....the issue of use of loudspeakers (at mosques) and sound pollution has started now, there was no such issue till now, and deadlines are being set.
Where are we heading to? A meeting of religious heads or of all communities like- Hindu gurus, Muslim maulvis and Christian missionaries- should be held at Vidhan Soudha, so as to send out a clear message," Kumaraswamy said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said taking their advice, the government has to announce a clear stand, aimed at maintaining communal harmony and peace in the state. Some Hindu outfits have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be removed and the Supreme Court's order on noise pollution be implemented.
They have also threatened to play Bhajan every morning if the loudspeakers from mosques are not removed. There have been a series of communal issues that have rocked the State in the past few months.
It started with the hijab row, followed by calls to ban non-Hindu traders from Hindu religious fairs, and then a campaign to boycott halal meat and shutting down of loudspeakers at mosques. Accusing both national parties-Congress and BJP- of trying to disturb peace and harmony, Kumaraswamy asked people to be cautious about their "drama" and take a clear stand against them.
BJP govt in K'taka has betrayed SC/STs: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday accused the BJP government in the state of having "betrayed" Dalits and scheduled tribes, by diverting the funds of ₹7,885 crore meant for schedule caste sub plan (SCSP) and tribal sub plan (TSP), for the infrastructure projects. The unused funds should be carried over and spent during the next financial year.
Taste of Life: How Carre’s “ice machine” solidifies its presence in Poona
S Rose & Co, Bombay, held a small exhibition somewhere near East Street in Poona. According to “The Times of India”, around eighty distinguished personalities from the city attended the event. The company had brought to Poona an “ice machine” designed and developed by Ferdinand Carre. As per the report appearing in the newspaper, three gentlemen bought the newly introduced ice machines for a price of ₹160 each.
Unfair pressure: DU students’ take on offline exams
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on the rise again, and this has further fuelled Delhi University students' existing demand for online open book exams. “I received email from the university which stated, 'Not filling exam form in given time may cost you a year', implying that nothing will change even with surging Covid-19 cases,” says Vishwas Saxena, final-year student of BA (Hons) Economics at Rajdhani College.
Covid lockdown in China begins to choke Himachal’s pharma hub
The indefinite lockdown in China's commercial capital of Shanghai to contain the spread of Covid-19 has disrupted the supply of raw material to Himachal Pradesh's pharmaceutical hub in the Baddi-Barotiwala and Nalagarh industrial belt, the biggest pharma hub in Asia leading to the doubling of cost of active pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging material in the past month. Also read: Punjab makes face masks mandatory.
Caught on CCTV: Bengaluru SUV driver booked for intentionally killing dog
The Jnanabharati Police arrested an SUV owner for allegedly running over and killing a stray dog as it was crossing a road at MV Layout, 11th cross in Nagadevanahalli on April 19. The disturbing incident from Bengaluru was caught on a CCTV camera. The arrest happened based on a complaint by Ramachandra Bhat, a Bengaluru-based software engineer and activist. Residents tried to save the dog but it succumbed on the road.
