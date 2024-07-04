 Labourers trapped under soil at construction site in Mangaluru, rescue ops underway | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Labourers trapped under soil at construction site in Mangaluru, rescue ops underway

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 04, 2024 03:46 PM IST

One person has been rescued and shifted to a hospital. Operation is on to rescue the second person.

Two labourers were trapped under mud following a landslide during building construction near Balmatta Road in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Labourers trapped under soil at construction site in Mangaluru
The landslide occurred while construction work was underway. Rescue efforts are currently underway to evacuate the stranded workers.

One person has been rescued and shifted to a hospital. Operation is on to rescue the second person.

"At around 12:30 pm, an incident took place where two labourers got buried because of a mudslide. We have been able to successfully retrieve one of them and he is healthy. The fire team, SDRF and NDRF teams are carrying out a rescue operation. For the second person, a rescue operation is going on. We are trying from both angles of forecutting as well as removing the topsoil to retrieve the person," Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Mullai Muhilan told ANI.

Further information is awaited.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Labourers trapped under soil at construction site in Mangaluru, rescue ops underway
