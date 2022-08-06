Lal Bagh Independence Day flower show: Bengaluru cops issue traffic advisory

The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show kickstarted on Friday and a massive crowd is expected to visit the show in the next 10 days.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show. The flower show is being held after a break of two years because of Covid-19. It is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars.

Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, brothers of the late Puneeth, were also present at the event.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police released a traffic advisory to people who will be visiting the flower show, saying the parking of vehicles is prohibited in the following areas.

Both sides of Dr, Marigowda Road

Both sides of KH road to Shantinagar junction.

Both sides of Subbaiah circle to Lal Bagh Road

Both sides of Urvashi junction to Wilson Garden 12th cross

Both sides of BTS road

Instead, the commuters can park their vehicles in the following areas.

The two-wheelers can be parked on Al-Ameen college premises on Dr Marigowda road.

The four-wheelers can be parked at BMTC Multilevel car parking in Shantinagar.

Dr Marigowda HOPCOMS area can be used for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking.

JC road multilevel parking can also be used for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking.

Cops have also advised all the visitors to strictly follow the parking rules to avoid traffic congestion in the Lalbagh area.