Lalbagh flower show from Aug 5 themed after Dr Rajkumar and son Puneeth
- At the 75th Independence day, the Lalbagh Botanical garden in Bengaluru to set to host a flower show themed after father and son Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, Kannada film stars.
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's annual flower show is set to make a comeback after a two-year-gap in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's theme is based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar.
Puneeth Rajkumar passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46 after suffering a heart attack in October last year, shocking fans across the state. Officials are therefore erecting statues of the late actor and his father at the show, to pay tribute. The flower show will start on Friday and go on for 11 days till August 15.
A report on the Deccan Herald said officials are expecting a footfall of 10 to15 lakh people over the next 10 days.
Officials are also zeroing in on safety precautions this year by removing all beehives from the 240-acre park. A seven-year-old girl was reportedly killed in 2015 after she was attacked by a swarm of bees when she was watching a flower show with her parents.
Read: Bengaluru's Lalbagh bans digital cameras and private shoots as flashes attract bees
According to reports, stray dogs are also being tracked down within the park and administered ‘anti-aggression’ pills. Furthermore, park authorities will provide first aid, including pills to combat allergies. Organisers are also set to maintain cleanliness as the event will be ‘litter-free’.
Munirathna, Minister for Horticulture, visited the park and wrote on social media, “Inspected the preparations for Lalbagh Flower Show themed on Karnataka Ratna Dr. Rajkumar and Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar. Horticulture department Chief Secretary Rajendra Kataria and other officials were present.”
Another report said this year's flower show is set to cost ₹2.5 crores.
-
Red Fort, vicinity ‘no kite flying zone’ till flag hoisting over on I-Day
To avoid any security breach or threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, the five-kilometre area around the historic fort will be declared a “no kite flying zone” till the flag-hoisting ceremony and the PM's address to the nation from its ramparts is over on August 15, Delhi Police officers aware of the development said on Thursday.
-
Homeless in monsoon: Rain isn’t all romantic
They say, to truly soak in the bliss of the monsoons, one should lie under the open skies after it rains. These are the homeless, who live on the streets. For them, the rain translates into despair and not relief. If it's not already hard enough to survive under the scorching sun, it gets worse when it starts to pour. The temperature plummets, and so do their makeshift shelters.
-
Sanjay Raut says ED kept him in a windowless room, agency says ‘because of AC’
As Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut was produced before the court on Thursday in connection with the Patra Chawl scam, the Shiv Sena leader said he has been kept in a room which has neither window nor ventilation. Sanjay Raut was arrested late on Sunday night and on Monday he was remanded in ED's custody. The agency sought Sanjay Raut's custody till August 10. The court granted an extension of his custody till August 8.
-
After brief lull, Himachal Pradesh braces for heavy rain
After a brief pause, the southwest monsoon picked up pace in Himachal Pradesh again with heavy to very heavy rain in the hill state. The meteorological department has predicted the heavy downpour to continue till next week. It may rain heavily on August 5 and 6, Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said. Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of ₹602 crore due to the monsoon so far. Seventy-eight houses have been fully damaged and 236 partially.
-
Reservation list out for BBMP polls, 81 seats for backward classes, 32 for SC/ST
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local civic body, on Wednesday night released the reservation list for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for the upcoming BBMP polls. The breakup is as follows - 81 seats have been reserved for OBCs, while 28 have been reserved for SCs and four for STs. The remaining 130 seats will be occupied by general category candidates.
