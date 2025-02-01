Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leaving town? Bengaluru Police rolls out special patrols to guard your home from burglars

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 06:04 PM IST

 Special patrols aim to prevent burglaries, responding to a rise in cases, with a pilot project starting in South Bengaluru.

With an increasing number of burglary cases in Bengaluru, the city police have introduced a new initiative that allows residents to inform authorities about their locked homes when traveling out of town. Under this scheme, police will conduct special patrols around these residences to prevent break-ins and enhance security. The initiative has been launched as a pilot project in South Bengaluru, where its effectiveness will be assessed for potential expansion.

Bengaluru Police to conduct special patrolling around houses without residents.
Bengaluru Police to conduct special patrolling around houses without residents.

Also Read - Karnataka BJP hails union budget calling it 'visionary' and 'development-oriented'

Bengaluru has witnessed a sharp rise in house burglaries over the past few months. According to a report in Deccan Herald, the city recorded 879 cases of nighttime break-ins in 2023, of which only 264 were solved. In contrast, 702 cases were reported in 2022 and 654 in 2021, highlighting a steady rise in such crimes.

How the initiative works?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B. Jagalasar, speaking to Deccan Herald, stated that the initiative is being implemented under the supervision of City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, who will evaluate its impact before considering a wider rollout. “Our goal is to ensure that no house is left unmonitored. Prevention is always better than detection,” he emphasized.

Also Read - Bengaluru civic body to auction 608 properties over 20 crore tax arrears: Report

Residents who plan to leave their homes unattended can alert the police by sending a picture of their locked house to the Bengaluru South control room via 080-22943111 or 9480801500. The control room will register the request and compile a daily list of locked homes, which will be shared with all 18 police stations under South Bengaluru’s jurisdiction.

Each evening, local police stations will use this list to coordinate night patrols, deploying Hoysala patrol vehicles to cover these areas and provide increased security for unoccupied homes.

Existing system vs. New approach

Previously, morning patrol officers were responsible for identifying locked houses and passing on the information to night patrol teams. However, this manual process was time-consuming and often resulted in homes being left unguarded.

The new initiative allows residents to proactively inform the police, ensuring a more structured, efficient, and citizen-friendly approach to crime prevention.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On