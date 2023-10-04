Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘Like snake and mongoose,’ says Tejasvi Surya on opposition’s INDIA alliance

‘Like snake and mongoose,’ says Tejasvi Surya on opposition’s INDIA alliance

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Oct 04, 2023 12:45 PM IST

BJP MP and Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya took a jibe at the INDI alliance and described the alliance as a snake and mongoose coming together.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya has described the Opposition alliance as a “snake and mongoose coming together.”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

"The alliance is like snake and mongoose coming together. Before the formation of INDI Alliance, these people used to secretly do anti-Hindu politics. They used to do anti-Hindu and anti-India politics by wearing the burqa of secularism. But today they are openly speaking against Sanatan culture and Sanatan Dharma," the BJP Yuva Morcha National President told reporters in Narmadapuram on Monday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to consider increasing pension for senior citizens to 2,000

The Bengaluru South MP further said that DMK says the INDIA alliance was created to eradicate Sanatana Dharma. Elsewhere, another ally tries to break the Hindu community on caste lines.

On September 2, Udhayanidhi, who is also Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, while, addressing a 'Santana Abolition Conference' said, "Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.”

ALSO READ | Pressure mounting on Cong govt in Karnataka to make caste census report public

He compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue, malaria, or the Coronavirus and said, "Few things cannot be opposed; those should be abhorred only. We cannot oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona; we have to eradicate them. That's how we eradicate Sanatana. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated."

DMK leader remarks created a political slugfest in the country with leaders of political rivals NDA and INDIA alliance taking pot-shots at each other.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india sanatan dharma opposition alliance tejasvi surya karnataka politics karnataka bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP