Longer routes, higher rates: Bengaluru ride-hailing users report overcharges due to navigation glitches - Report

Commuters in Bengaluru are facing a new challenge: Users of ride-hailing apps in the city have encountered problems with Google Maps, which has been directing drivers along faulty routes, causing trips to extend by 1 to 2 kilometres more than expected over the past week, the Deccan Herald reported. Bengaluru residents reported overcharges by aggregator apps because of navigation glitches, which led drivers to take longer routes and cover unnecessary distances.(X/@unnimanga)

Several Bengaluru residents have come forward with personal experiences that highlighted overcharges from aggregators due to longer routes and unexpected detours. Many reported such instances online on social media platforms, while some recounted their ordeal in person, telling the publication that their ride ended up costing more than anticipated due to the distance driven.

A number of drivers working with cab aggregators also reported frequent navigation glitches, and said such errors have become a common problem. “The map kept malfunctioning and redirecting me, causing me to drive an extra kilometre unnecessarily. The passenger eventually cancelled the trip,” an auto driver said, as quoted in the report.

Another driver said he has lodged complaints but has not received any resolution so far. Rapido and Uber have not yet responded to the claims.