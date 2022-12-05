Lucky Ali says Karnataka property encroached by 'land mafia', writes to top cop

Singer Lucky Ali on Sunday - reaching out to the top cop of Karnataka- alleged that his farm in Bengaluru is being encroached. He also complained to the state director general of police (DGP) that the local police are supporting the encroachers. “I am Maqsood Mahmood Ali. Son of the late actor and comedian Mehmood Ali. And also known as Lucky Ali. I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency. My farm which is a trust property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally," he wrote alleging the involvement of "land mafia".

He also named IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and alleged that the accused is encroaching the property with her support. “With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri, they are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They have forcibly and illegally come inside my farm and refused to show the relevant documents,” the singer further wrote.

Lucky Ali also said that he had filed a complaint in the police station before travelling to Dubai but the action has not been taken. “I wanted to meet you(DGP) before I left for Dubai, but since you were unavailable, we filed a complaint to the jurisdictional ACP. I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land.”

However, IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri refuted the allegation by Ali. Speaking to the Indian Express, the officer said, “His statements against me are insulting and he is trying to blame me for no reason.” She also informed the publication that she would file a defamation case against the singer.

