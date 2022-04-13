Mahayadi project: Irrigation minister Karjol under fire over remarks
Karnataka irrigation minister Govind Karjol on Tuesday said the state government was waiting for a “pre-feasibility report” from the Centre before taking up the contentious Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project.
Activists and farmers groups in Belagavi, however, termed his comments as “misleading” and “irresponsible”.
Karjol on Tuesday said the government was waiting for the “pre-feasibility report” from the Centre before taking up the Mahayadi project and “pre-feasibility report” was required to take up any such projects. “We (government) hope the Centre will approve it at the earliest.”
He was responding to the media persons here participating in BJP’s Chintan Baithak programme.
“Recently, I and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai met Gajendra Singh Shekhawat,Union minister of Jal Shakti department at New Delhi and urged for the approval of ‘pre-feasibility report’. He has responded positively,” Karjol said.
The statements left farmer groups and others furious as pre-feasibility is a requirement in the initial stage and the project has come long away from that stage. It was just a “tactic to drag the issue”, they said.
The BJP had assured to resolve the Kalasa-Banduri project despite the objections raised by Goa. Union home minister Amit Shah, during the 2018 election campaign, said he would resolve the Mahadayi dispute within 5 minutes, if the party comes to power in Karnataka.
Activists and farm leaders said even after years, there has been no respite.
Ashok Chandaragi, a social activist, said the irrigation minister made his statements without proper knowledge on the issue.
“Hearing of the Mahadayi dispute held before the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal from 2010 to 2018. The tribunal awarded water allocation of 13.42 tmc feet to Karnataka on August 14, 2018. After the award, Goa approached the Supreme Court to stop the tribunal order from publishing into gazette. However, the SC asked to take up the project after getting environment and forest clearance from the Centre. However, even after three years now, the Centre hasn’t given environment and forest clearance. May be minister Karjol trying to mislead the people to hide the Centre’s intention,” Chandaragi said.
Advocate Shankar Ambali, state president of Karnataka Raitha Sene, Dharwad, said: “What is the necessity of a ‘pre-feasibility report’ at this point of time after the Supreme Court order? There is an urgent need to prepare a revised DPR report. But this government has failed to prepare revised DPR in the past three years,” he said.
-
Cong, JD(S) target BJP govt over contractor’s death in K’taka
Hours after the body of a contractor — who had previously accused rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding bribe for the road works he had done — was found in a lodge in Udupi district, a major political row erupted in the state with the Opposition parties demanding the minister's resignation, calling the case a “murder” and not a “suicide”.
-
Contractor who accused state minister of graft found dead
A month after a contractor and a right-wing leader had levelled graft allegations against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa, the man's body was found in a lodge in Udupi district, in a suspected suicide bid, said a police official, directly involved in the case on Tuesday. The deceased has blamed Eshwarappa for forcing him to take the extreme step, said an official privy to the development.
-
CM Yogi for NCDC branch in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officers concerned to work in coordination with the central government to establish a branch of the National Centre for Disease Control in Uttar Pradesh “The state government will provide the land for the centre free of cost”, said Yogi, discussing the project with the officers at the Covid-19 review meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in the morning.
-
Kolhapur by-election sees 60% voter turnout; Congress hopes to retain seat
Mumbai: The by-election to the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment, where the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is locked in a prestige battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party, saw a voter turnout of around 60.09 percent. In 2019, the polling percentage stood at 60.87 percent. The constituency has 357 voting booths. Jayashri Jadhav of the Congress is being challenged by Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the BJP from the seat.
-
Nadda, Thakur review progress of AIIMS construction work in Bilaspur
BJP's national president JP Nadda and Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the progress of various development works at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur on Tuesday. Nadda said working with complete devotion in service of humanity is the tradition followed by the doctors of AIIMS. Therefore, no compromise can be made with the quality of the institution and potentiality of doctors, he added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics