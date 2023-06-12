Karnataka: Man dupes woman of 1 lakh on dating app, held

The police arrested a man for befriending a woman on a dating app with a fake identity and duping her of ₹1 lakh, Amruthahalli police officials said on Sunday. Man arrested for duping woman of ₹ 1 lakh on Sunday. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Mudasir, who had created a fake profile in the name Anirudh on the dating app, Bumble, police officials said.

According to officials, Mudasir had met the woman on the dating app a year back. After several meetings, the two had started seeing each other and had a physical relationship, police officials said, adding that the accused had also promised to marry the woman.

“The two met each other on a dating app about a year ago. The accused took ₹1 lakh from the woman claiming that his mother was unwell and needed treatment in the UK. After a few days, he told the woman that his mother had passed away and that was going to meet his brother in Dubai,” a police inspector familiar with the matter said.

The woman then tried contacting him several times, but his mobile was switched off. She also tried contacting his brother, and later found out that his real name was Mudasir, who was already married and had children, police officials said.

The woman filed a complaint at the Amruthahalli Police Station. She also alleged in the complaint that the accused had physical relationship with her and had promised to marry her, a police official said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Amruthahalli police registered a case against the accused under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). The police traced the accused based on his call records and later arrested the man on Saturday. “We are questioning Mudasir to find out if he has cheated other woman in a similar way through dating apps,” a police official added.