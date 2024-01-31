Man detained at Bengaluru airport for uttering ‘bomb’ during security check: Report

In yet another airport fiasco, a man was detained by police at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday after he uttered the word “bomb” and “knife” while being checked by security. The man was reportedly irked by repeated security checks. The man was scheduled to take off on an Air India Express flight bound for Kochi from the state capital. (Bengaluruairport.com)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru: 250 passengers fume after 14 hr delay in Mumbai-bound flight - Report

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

He has been identified as Saju K Kumaran by NDTV. Kumaran was scheduled to take off on an Air India Express flight bound for Kochi from the state capital. He was set to go to his hometown - Thrissur, Kerala - after hearing news about his younger sister and her newborn baby's death during delivery.

After initial checks by the CISF personnel, Kumaran was reportedly called back just before boarding the plane for a second round of frisking. He was also requested to open his handbag. This irked Kumaran who then asked security personnel if they thought he was carrying a bomb or a knife.

ALSO READ | Techie booked in Bengaluru for allegedly groping woman in flight: Report

Alarmed by the words, security then detained him and handed him over to the airport police. While being interrogated, Kumaran told authorities that he was urgently headed to his native place and relayed the news about his sister and her baby.

ALSO READ | 72 rare snakes stuffed in bag on Bangkok flight seized at Bengaluru airport

Following this, police officials let the man go, provided that he appear before them for further questioning whenever summoned. A case has been registered against the man over public mischief. He reportedly took a bus directly to Thrissur later on.