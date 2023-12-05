Man extorted 40k, 4k Thai Bahts by trans person pretending to be woman in Bengaluru

A Surat man who was in Bengaluru for vacation, was allegedly extorted by a trans-person after offering a sexual favour to him, reported The Times of India. The transperson who pretended to be a woman, took him to a hotel in Indiranagar and snatched all his money, before leaving him free.

Man extorted ₹ 40k, 4k Thai Bahts by trans person pretending to be woman

According to the report, the 61-year-old retired government officer from Surat arrived in Bengaluru for a trip and had been staying in a hotel at Central Business Park. On Sunday, he was walking around Church Street and met a person who offered him sexual favours for money. The transperson who pretended to be a woman took him to a posh hotel in Indiranagar and when they went inside the room, there was already another person in the room. Both the accused abused the man and reportedly extorted ₹10,000 in cash and other 4,000 Thai bahts.

They later threatened him that he would be killed in the spot if he did not reveal the passwords of his phone and allegedly robbed another Rs. 30,000 from his bank accounts. He was thrown out of the room and issued a death threat again, if he reports the incident to the police.

He later reported the incident to police and a case was registered later under IPC sections 384, 504 and 506. Speaking to the publication, a police officer said, “We are yet to arrest the accused. We need to listen to their side of the story as well. He claims that he was being extorted by them.”

