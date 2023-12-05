close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Lokayukta raids 63 locations in Karnataka; 6 lakh cash, valuables seized

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 05, 2023 03:43 PM IST

During the raids, cash worth ₹6 lakh, 3 kg of gold, diamonds worth ₹25 lakh, and antiques worth ₹5 lakhs were recovered, Lokayukta officials said.

Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday conducted raids at 63 locations belonging to 13 government officials across the state.

Lokayukta raids 63 locations in Karnataka; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh cash, valuables seized (File photo)
According to sources, raids were conducted on premises of 13 government officials, reportedly in connection to dispropoertionate asset cases.

Karnataka court grants bail to two accused in assembly ticket cheating case

Earlier, Lokayukta, on August 17, raided 48 locations across Karnataka, probing charges of alleged corruption by officials. These raids were carried out at 48 locations, including Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Raichur, Davangere, and Chitradurga.

A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer in Davangere, a constable in Bidar and a sub-district officer in Kodagu were among those whose premises were raided by the Lokaykta.

Lokayukta officials also raided a district official in Madikeri district. (ANI)

