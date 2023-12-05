close_game
Karnataka court grants bail to two accused in assembly ticket cheating case

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 05, 2023 01:52 PM IST

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted the two bail on Monday.

Right-wing activist Chaitra and another accused Srikanth have been granted bail by a court here in a case of allegedly cheating a businessman of 5 crore after promising a BJP ticket to him.

Also Read - BJP has no connection with Hindutva activist involved in assembly seat cheating case, says ex-CM Bommai

The central crime branch had arrested Chaitra and eight others on the charge of cheating Govinda Babu Poojary by promising him a BJP ticket to contest from Byndoor constituency in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The businessman had filed a complaint at the Bandepalya police station on September eight and claimed a "Sangh volunteer" named Prasad had introduced him to Chaitra.

Chaitra allegedly claimed to have close contacts with leaders of the RSS and BJP and promised to get him a ticket. After failing to honour the promise, the accused had allegedly threatened Poojary.

A sessions court had earlier restricted the media from using Chaitra's surname in reports after a complaint that the use of the town's name was affecting its reputation.

