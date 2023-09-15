News / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP has no connection with Hindutva activist involved in assembly seat cheating case, says ex-CM Bommai

BJP has no connection with Hindutva activist involved in assembly seat cheating case, says ex-CM Bommai

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Sep 15, 2023 08:39 AM IST

The BJP distanced itself from the cheating case involving Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura, and called for an investigation.

Stating that the BJP has no connection with the assembly seat cheating case in which Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura is involved, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the party would seriously think about such elements misusing its name.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)
Addressing reporters here, he said the truth will come out after the investigation and everyone involved in the case should be arrested.

On Chaitra Kundapura’s statement that names of prominent leaders involved in the case will be revealed, Bommai said, “Let the names come out. The investigation has started and everyone involved should get punishment," he said.

On the proposed pact with the JD(S) for Lok Sabha elections in the state, Bommai said the discussions on seat sharing are in the preliminary stage.

Senior leaders will hold talks and take an appropriate decision. BJP is keen on getting the maximum number of seats from Karnataka, he said.

To a question on the drought situation in the state, Bommai said the government should immediately take steps to provide compensation to farmers for crop loss due to the weak monsoon.

