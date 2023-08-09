Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Man gets 20-year jail for sexual assault on minor girl in Karnataka

Man gets 20-year jail for sexual assault on minor girl in Karnataka

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Aug 09, 2023 03:45 PM IST

A man was sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on a minor girl in Udupi, Karnataka.

The Udupi district additional and sessions court (POCSO court) has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of sexual assault on a minor girl in Kota police limits four years ago.

The man had befriended a 15-year-old minor girl and one day, on the pretext of dropping her off to school in his car, forced himself on her. (Shutterstock)
The man had befriended a 15-year-old minor girl and one day, on the pretext of dropping her off to school in his car, forced himself on her. (Shutterstock)

READ | Udupi restroom video: Case handed over to CID, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Judge Srinivasa Suvarna found A Ashok, resident of Balakudru in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district, guilty of the crime based on evidence provided by the police and sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment besides slapping a fine of 23,000 on him.

According to the charge sheet, the man had befriended a 15-year-old minor girl and one day, on the pretext of dropping her off to school in his car forced himself on her and took her into a house of another accused. He sexually abused the minor girl and dropped her back home. He also threatened and warned her against disclosing the act to anyone.

READ | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress MLAs for second day amid brewing discontent

The girl revealed the matter to family members, who lodged a complaint with the police. An investigation was conducted by the then Deputy SP Jaishankar, who submitted the charge sheet to the POCSO court.

The court directed that 13,000 of the fine amount be paid to the victim. The court also directed the government to pay a compensation of 1 lakh to the girl. The court, however, acquitted the other accused in the case for want of evidence. Advocates Y T Raghavendra and Harishchandra appeared for the prosecution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out