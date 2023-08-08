Udupi restroom video: Case handed over to CID, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that the Udupi restroom video incident, that took place in late July, will be probed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The incident pertains to a controversy that erupted after three girl students studying an optometry course in a college in Udupi were suspended after they allegedly videographed a fellow student in the restroom. The chief minister said in a social media post that the case has become “sensitive” and is therefore being handed over the the CID. (PTI)

"Udupi secret video recording case has become a sensitive issue and hence we have handed over the case to CID for investigation," Siddaramaiah posted on social media site X (formerly Twitter).

This comes days after former CM and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai demanded a probe into the incident by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and incumbent CM Siddaramaiah ruled it out, saying that the question of demanding an SIT probe does not arise when an investigation led by a Deputy SP is going on.

The incident has triggered a political slugfest in the southern state, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding a thorough investigation while accusing the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state of taking the case “lightly”.

The state's home minister Dr G Parameshwara had earlier said that a “small incident” is being “blown out of proportion”, to which the saffron party hit back, asking the former deputy chief minister why an FIR was registered if it was a small case.

