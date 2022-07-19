Man held for posing as Muslim and uploading derogatory posts in Kodagu: Police
Kodagu police arrested a man on Monday for uploading objectionable posts on a Hindu goddess impersonating a Muslim man, officials said.
Police said the arrested man has been identified as Divin Devaiah, a resident of Kedamulluru in Virajpet taluk in the Kodagu district.
The accused had opened an account in the name of Muslim youth and posted the messages.
He posted defamatory and insulting messages on the goddess Cauvery, which the Kodava community worships, police said.
He also made defamatory posts against women in the Kodagu from this fake account, they added.
A police official said various organisations had given bandh calls condemning the posts, and the issue had taken a communal turn last Thursday, threatening the law-and-order situation.
The police who began an investigation into the case found that the posts were made by a Hindu man. Following the arrest, the protest calls were withdrawn.
Police explained that they had to take the help of Mumbai police to crack the case. The Mumbai police had got the inputs from California City about the fake FB account and passed on the inputs to local police, said police.
-
First Monday of Shrawan: Mammoth crowd turns up in Kashi temples
Around four lakh devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Temple in Varanasi on the first Monday of the holy Shrawan month. The newly unveiled KV corridor has been decked up on the occasion and though all the entry points were full, many devotees specially preferred entering the temple via the KV corridor gate on the Ganga ghat. Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh inspected security arrangements at KV Corridor.
-
A century and a half of weather forecasting
We've been having an extended run of wet, grey days in the city, and the citizenry's patience, as it scans the unchanging weather forecast, is wearing thin. Never mind that we're well-insulated from the pralaya-like conditions in Mumbai and Ahmedabad and the freak 40-degree C temperatures across Europe and China – as everyone knows, you aren't truly Bengalurean unless you dial up the whinge when the weather is anything but perfect.
-
Kumaraswamy slams BJP over GST hike, faces Congress backlash
Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre over the hike in taxes, minutes after casting hKumaraswamy'sballot in the presidential election. “No matter what their mistakes, they here (state) will justify it. They have made it a habit to tell 100 lies and make one truth,” Kumaraswamy said.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai asks sellers to not hike rate of dairy items
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the hike in milk and curd prices can be avoided by claiming reimbursements. Prices of milk and curd will effectively go up by around ₹2 for a 200 ml packet, and dealers have already started charging higher prices. Several other items would get more expensive, which include atta (flour), paneer, curd, and hospital rooms with rent above ₹5,000. Meanwhile, an will be levied on tetra packs.
-
Single-use plastic worth ₹1.14 cr seized between Sept 2019-June 2022: BBMP
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seized nearly 7,300 cases of singles use plastic, valued at ₹1.14 crore, between September 2019 to June 2022, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. “Anything that comes under single use (plastic) is banned. There is no quantification as such,” Dr Trilok Chandra, the special commissioner (health), BBMP, said. Chandra said that the civic agency is targeting all establishments that use single-use plastic and manufacturers who make them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics