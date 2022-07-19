Man held for posing as Muslim and uploading derogatory posts in Kodagu: Police

Kodagu police arrested a man on Monday for uploading objectionable posts on a Hindu goddess impersonating a Muslim man, officials said.

Police said the arrested man has been identified as Divin Devaiah, a resident of Kedamulluru in Virajpet taluk in the Kodagu district.

The accused had opened an account in the name of Muslim youth and posted the messages.

He posted defamatory and insulting messages on the goddess Cauvery, which the Kodava community worships, police said.

He also made defamatory posts against women in the Kodagu from this fake account, they added.

A police official said various organisations had given bandh calls condemning the posts, and the issue had taken a communal turn last Thursday, threatening the law-and-order situation.

The police who began an investigation into the case found that the posts were made by a Hindu man. Following the arrest, the protest calls were withdrawn.

Police explained that they had to take the help of Mumbai police to crack the case. The Mumbai police had got the inputs from California City about the fake FB account and passed on the inputs to local police, said police.