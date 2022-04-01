Man kills himself for ₹30,000 in Bengaluru
A 35-year-old truck driver, identified as Kiran Kumar, has been found dead in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. Kiran Kumar is said to have committed suicide by hanging himself in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 30. Kiran was allegedly not paid his salary by the private logistics firm he worked for and demanded for the same from his colleagues in a video sent to them over WhatsApp.
Allegedly, in a video sent to three of Kiran's colleagues at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, he made a demand for Rs. 30,000 to be paid to him within 30 minutes and warned that if he was not paid within that time, he will end his life.
Reports said the colleagues, Manu, Shivanna and Manjanna tried to reach out to the truck driver on receiving his message, however their calls went unanswered. Kiran is then said to have gone to his uncle's house in Sanjeevini Nagar at around 9 p.m. and hung himself in a room.
His body was found a while later. Police from the Govindaraja Nagar police station have reportedly booked Manjanna, Shivanna and Manu for abetment to suicide and further investigation is going on.
According to the video clip found on the truck driver's phone, police has told the New Indian Express, that Kiran was frustrated because he was not paid his salary and that police will enquire with the three colleagues on further information.
The deceased, Kiran, hailed from Tumkur and police are investigating his death based on a complaint by his sister Jamuna.
-
NCP backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, urges corporate to speak against ‘religious divide’
Nationalist Congress Party has supported Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her remark on the 'growing religious divide in Karnataka'. Chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Mazumdar-Shaw has rightly said that inclusiveness is the only way forward. “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” she tweeted tagging the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
-
False alarm: Explosion in Amit Shah's route in Bengaluru due to short circuit
An explosion sound was heard in Bengaluru near Mount Carmel college as Union Minister for Home Amit Shah was returning from an event in Chikballapur, causing a major scare for the safety of the minister. The sound was heard at around 4:30 p.m. late this afternoon in Vasanth Nagar according to the report, and it was on Amit Shah's route. This was inspected thoroughly by several policemen and sniffer dogs upon getting an alert.
-
UP Board: 2508 students skip exams on Day 8
Around 2,508 out of the total 41,890 registered to appear on the eighth day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Friday. The day, however, did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means.
-
NHAI increases toll fares by 10-65 per cent
The National Highways Authority of India has hiked its toll fares across the country from March 31 midnight. It has increased the toll tax by 10 to 65 per cent as per the vehicle category. The new rates will also be applicable at the toll nakas in the district — Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nashik highways. Transporters have said that the hike in toll tax will impact bus fare rates.
-
In Delhi high court, ED opposes Rana Ayyub plea, says charges facing her serious
Alleging that Rana Ayyub was involved in a “serious offence" regarding funds involving over ₹1 crore, the Enforcement Directorate, in the Delhi high court, on Friday opposed a petition filed by the journalist seeking to quash a look out circular (LOC), which bars her from travelling abroad. She then approached the high court challenging the LOC issued against him and sought to quash any direction or instruction preventing her from travelling abroad.
